Bowie Police suspend pee wee league investigation

By BARBARA GREEN

A Bowie Police investigation into a complaint about possible “mishandling of funds” by local youth football league officials has been “suspended,” reports Detective Randy Hanson.

The original complaint was made the evening of Sept. 20 following a youth league meeting where things got so heated between those attending that police were called to the scene. There were no incidents; but, police remained until the meeting was over. Two volunteers with the league filed a complaint with police about possible problems and the investigation began. However, after getting witness statements police said they found no concrete evidence of any problems.

Read the full story in the weekend News.