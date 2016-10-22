Bowie to pursue water system grant

The Bowie City Council met in regular session Tuesday night approving an application for a water system grant and hearing monthly reports.

Bowie will pursue a Texas Community Development Block Grant of $275,000 to help fund a water/wastewater system improvement project from the Texas Department of Agriculture.

City Manager Ricky Tow said Bowie has missed out by just a few points in the scoring during the last two grant cycles. This project was submitted in those last two applications.

It would fund the installation of a water and sewer line on Jefferson Street between Nelson and Greenwood.

