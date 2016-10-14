Cajun Shrimp Boil featured for Bowie Chamber event

The Bowie Chamber of Commerce has a few tickets left for Monday night’s Cajun Shrimp Boil Auction event.
Tickets are $25 each at the chamber office or call to reserve them at 872-1173. Only 150 are being sold.
Networking, appetizers and silent auction will begin at 6:30 pm. Dinner is at 7 p.m., and the live auction will follow.
This is the chamber’s primary fundraiser for the year.

