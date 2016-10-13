Carol L. Thompson/Powers

March 11, 1972 – October 5, 2016

BOWIE – Carol L. Thompson/Powers, 44, passed away Oct. 5 at home in Bowie, TX. Her pain and suffering will be no more.

She was born to Bill and Sue Thompson on March 11, 1972, in Dallas. She married James Powers in Grayson County.

Carol loved a good joke and was an avid NASCAR fan, forever faithful to Dale Jr. She was a wife of 17 years.

She is survived by her husband, James Powers; daughter, Phyllis Scruggs and granddaughter, Savanna Scruggs.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

