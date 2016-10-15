Citizen outraged at high rates pursues petition

By BARBARA GREEN

A local resident fed up with “outrageous” utility bills in the City of Bowie has initiated a public petition seeking “competitive” rates for his community.

Terry Frazier, owner of Say Anything Designs, a custom T-shirt design company, has been gathering signature for this petition and plans on presenting it to the city council in mid-November.

The petition states: “We the people ask for competitive rates based on current market trends of utility service in the city limits of Bowie.”

Frazier has been in Bowie since January 2015. He said he simply “got fed up with the outrageous bills we pay in town” so he wanted to do something.

“My wife and I talked about it for months, talked to neighbors and friends. It just seemed like someone needed to take control of it so i jumped on it,” said Frazier.

