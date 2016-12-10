College pep band joining Indian band

You may have some different musical sounds coming from Jack Crain Stadium this Friday night as the Pride of the Tribe Nocona Marching Band welcomes some musical guests to the stands.

Director Patrick Flanikan said they will welcome a pep band from Southwest Oklahoma State University, sponsored by Kappa Kappa Psi, a national honorary band fraternity.

“The band will perform in the stands with us, so it should be fun. They said it would be 20 to 25 musicians from the college to play with the band. It is a recruiting tool, but also a spirit boost for the band,” said Flanikan.