Commissioners finalize annual agreements

Business was brief for the Montague County Commissioners for their Monday meeting.

The annual agreement between the county and the Helen Farabee Centers which provide mental health services to local citizens was approved.

County Judge Rick Lewis said it notes the $8,000 the county pays to support the services, adding the counties across the state hope to see the State Legislature provide additional funds.

The Texas County and District Retirement System plan agreement was approved with no changes. The rate is 14.24 percent.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.