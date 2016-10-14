There will be a community health fair from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 in the Bowie Community Center.
It is sponsored by the Bowie Medical Coalition of Montague County.
Health tests will feature cancer screening, blood sugar testing, blood pressure checks and eye exams. Visit family health awareness booths and community involvement, plus sign up for door prizes.
Community Health Fair Oct. 20
