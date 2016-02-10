CROSS COUNTRY: Bowie girls’ are tops, boys’ second

By ERIC VICCARO

The Bowie High School girls’ cross country team defended the Pelham Park course for the first time ever at the Rabbit Run on Wednesday.

And the Lady Rabbits were six points better than second-place Bridgeport thanks to Lady Rabbits finishing in a pack from fourth through eighth.

Valerie Walker provided Bowie with its best time in 14 minutes, 18.3 seconds with Carli Shields next in fifth (14:18.5), Sarah Lacy sixth (14:19.1), Sage Bullock seventh (14:25.1) and Emmy Thomas eighth (14:25.5) over the 3,200-meter course.

Bowie scored 25 points, and Bridgeport 31.

Several other Bowie girls finished among the top-20 and received medals in Lauren Gill, Brysen Richey and Madison Chandler.

Bowie head girls’ cross country coach Chuck Hall said Bridgeport provided stiff competition. Bridgeport was a late entrant into the meet, and Sissie Melanie Guzman was the overall winner in 13:19.6.

“Carli keeps improving her time,” Hall said. “Emmy and Sage ran really well for us, too. Sarah, we need her to run with us more. She gives us good depth.” Read more, including see complete team scores, in the Oct. 1 Bowie News.

Gold-Burg’s Haley Davis and Bowie’s Madison Chandler reach the one-mile mark at the Rabbit Run on Wednesday in Pelham Park. Both girls earned medals at the meet. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)