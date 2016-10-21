CROSS COUNTRY: Nocona’s Gomez moves on to regional

By ERIC VICCARO

Nocona’s Joan Gomez will represent Montague County at the Conference 3A Region I meet set for Oct. 29 at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock.

Gomez was the lone qualifier from Monday’s District 3A-8 meet at Boyd High School, which featured a spicy finish during the final 300 meters on the track.

The Nocona sophomore clocked in with a time of 19 minutes, 1 second for ninth spot.

It helped that the Indians competed at the season-opening Boyd Invitational more than six weeks ago.

“Joan had seen the course and he knew what to do,” said first-year Nocona head cross country coach Jenni Luke. “He knew what to expect, and how to run the course because of experience.”

Gomez was primed to qualify, and he remained with the second pack of runners throughout the 5,000-meter course.

Nocona’s Joan Gomez paces himself during Monday’s District 3A-8 meet at Boyd High School. Gomez registered a ninth-place finish and advanced to the regional meet. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)