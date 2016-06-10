CROSS COUNTRY: Gomez second at Lindsay Invite

Joan Gomez raced in with a time of 17 minutes, 43 seconds over a 5,000-meter course for second place at the Lindsay Invitational on Oct. 1.

Gomez helped Nocona finish second place overall.

Luis Rico was next in ninth (18:20) and John Womack 15th (19:15).

Other placements were Landon Langford 23rd, Manuel Rico 24th, Cooper Harris 30th, Manuel Hernandez 34th and Rowdy Waters 35th.

On the girls’ side, Crystal Duarte fueled Nocona to a third-place finish among teams.

Duarte was fourth in a time of 13:18 over the 3,200-meter course.

Y e s e n i a D u a r t e clocked in at 13:40 for 10th, with Claudia Espinoza 13th, Rachel Patrick 19th and Gisel Fernandez 27th.

D i amo n d F l o r e s placed second for Nocona among junior varsity girls, recording a time of 14:43. Kailey Armstrong was 11th, Veronica Hernandez 15th and Raelyn Lemons 32nd. Read more in the Oct. 5 Bowie News.

Nocona’s Luis Rico and Joan Gomez, shown here during a 2015 race, both earned top-10 finishes for the Indians at the Lindsay Festival cross country meet on Saturday. (News file photo by Eric Viccaro)