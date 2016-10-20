CROSS COUNTRY: Morman qualifies for regional meet

Logan Morman from Saint Jo finished third at the District 1A-21 meet on Oct. 12 at Twisted Oaks. Morman will compete at the Conference 1A, Region III meet on Oct. 29 at Grand Prairie’s Lynn Creek Park. (News photo by Eric Viccaro) 

