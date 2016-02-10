CROSS COUNTRY: Prairie Valley, Saint Jo successful at meet

Saint Jo High School runner Paityn Holley won the girls varsity division of the Prairie Valley Invitational on Wednesday afternoon, recording a time of 14 minutes, 0.2 seconds.

Caitlyn Holley earned a third place finish with a time of 14 minutes, 0.57 seconds, with the runners helping Saint Jo to a first place finish. Following in second was the host team, Prairie Valley, with their top runners Shelby Roof placing fifth with a time of 15 minutes, 0.12 seconds.

Prairie Valley finished first in the boy’s competition, with top runner William Winkler racing in with a fourth place finish (20:16), followed closely by fifth place finisher Dakota McClain (20:38).

The Bulldogs claimed every spot from eighth to 18th place.

In the middle school category, Saint Jo took first in boys and girls with Prairie Valley finishing second in both categories. Read more, and see team scores, in the Oct. 1 Bowie News.

Prairie Valley’s first-year head boys’ cross country coach Zac Tabor (left) cheers on Bulldog runner William Winkler at the Prairie Valley Invitational on Wednesday. (News photo by Kayla Jean Woods)