CROSS COUNTRY: Racing alongside the “World’s Largest Bowie Knife”

10/02/2016 SPORTS 0

Bridgeport runners Melanie Guzman (right) and Angelica Fraga run past the “World’s Largest Bowie Knife” during Wednesday’s Rabbit Run at Pelham Park. The knife proved to be a major attraction at the race. (News photo by Eric Viccaro) 

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2016 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes