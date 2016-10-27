CROSS COUNTRY: Regional meets are Saturday

Several area boys and girls will be competing in University Interscholastic League regional cross country meets.

Nocona’s Joan Gomez is the lone representative from the area in the Conference 3A, Region I meet set for Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock.

Mae Simmons Park is the official site for Texas Tech University’s meets.

Gomez will run at 2:30 p.m. The length of the race is 5,000 meters.

The Saint Jo and Prairie Valley girls and Prairie Valley boys plus Gold-Burg’s Haley Davis, Bellevue’s Jonah Belcher and Saint Jo’s Logan Morman will run at the Conference 1A, Region III meet.

The 1A-III meet will take place at Lynn Creek Park and Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie.

The girls will run at 3:30 p.m., followed by boys at 4 p.m.

The first four teams and top-10 individuals not already on one of the advancing teams in the regional meet will advance to the state meet.

The UIL state meet is set for Nov. 12 at Old Settlers’ Park in Round Rock.

From left, Saint Jo’s Destiny Diaz, Prairie Valley’s Shelby Roof and Ashley Reyling of Saint Jo all will compete in the Conference 1A, Region III meet at Lynn Creek Park on Saturday. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)