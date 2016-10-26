Dirt is flying at Bowie Business Park; board to officially break ground Friday

The Bowie Economic Development Corporation will have a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. Oct. 28 to launch the construction of the new Bowie Business Park located along U.S. Highway 287 and Farm-to-Market Road 1125.

Janis Crawley, executive director of the BEDC said, they invite everyone to “Kick some dirt with us,” as the project gets underway.

In mid-September the contracts were signed with Wilson Construction of Wichita Falls at a bid cost of $2,258,866.15. The contract includes the installation of an eight-inch concrete road in the park and all the utilities, which will be located underground.

Pictured: Dirt work is underway at the site of the new Bowie Business Park, but the BEDC will have a groundbreaking this Friday. (Photo by Barbara Green)