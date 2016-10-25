Earl Davis Willard

July 7, 1938 – October 27, 2016

BOWIE – Earl Davis Willard, 78, died Oct. 24, 2016 in Decatur, TX.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 27 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service was at 1 p.m. Oct. 28 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Willard was born July 7,1938 in Hern to Kennard and Lilly (Cranford) Willard. He attended Bowie High School. Willard served five years in the National Guard and then served in the United States Army and retired after 20 years of service in June 1981. He later worked for AMPI milk plant in Muenster for many years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, KD and Lilly Mae Willard; brother, Roy Willard; sister, Robby May and daughter, Latonya Mooneyham.

He is survived by his daughters, Joella Walker, Teresa Willard and Angela Willett; 12 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.