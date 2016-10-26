Early voting opens strong the first day with nearly 1,000 voters

Early voting opened strong in Montague County Monday with 6.89 percent or 918 people casting ballots.

Brandi Shipman, elections administrator, said things ran smoothly at the four early voting locations, and she was excited to see a strong start.

“We’ve had elections where we didn’t have that many people vote, so we expect to stay busy during early voting and we are prepared,” said Shipman.

Montague County has 13,324 registered voters going into the Nov. 8 general election.

While her crew of elections judges and staff were busy accepting voters, Shipman had to field an array of press calls for a vague reference in a Facebook posting to possible voting problems in Montague County. It ended up the post referred to voting in Arlington.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.

Pictured: Chris Hughes gets signed in at the early voting location in Montague where Judge Karen Applewhite checks his name in the electronic polling book. (Photo by Barbara Green)