Earnest LaVern Andreasen

December 22, 1945 – October 13, 2016

BRIDGEPORT — Earnest LaVern Andreasen, 70, died Oct. 13, 2016 in Bridgeport, TX.

A visitation was from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

A funeral service was at 10 a.m. Oct. 17 at Jones Family Funeral Home officiated by Bro. Scott Strother. Burial followed in East Bridgeport Cemetery.

Andreasen was born Dec. 22, 1945 in Bowie to Sigurd Jensen Andreasen and Gladys Leona Kellevig. On June 1, 1972, he married the love of his life Vada ”Beth” Gilley.

He lived a very full life joining the Navy at the age of 18 where he was stationed in Long Beach, CA. He retired in 1966 as an E4 Third Classman. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans and past vice commander of the North Texas Honor Guard. He worked as a welder and diesel mechanic until his retirement.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Sig and Gladys; sisters, Diane Andreasen, Sylvia Morton and Iona Truax; and brother Wayne Andreasen.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Beth Andreasen; son, Ronnie Andreasen; daughter, Christi Smith both all of Bridgeport; brothers, Tony Andreasen, Terry Andreasen and Dale Andreasen; sisters, Arlene Johnson, Beverly Andreasen, Judy Andreasen and Betty Jackson; four grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.