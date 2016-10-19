Fantasy of Lights seeking float entries

The 25th Annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade in Downtown Bowie is approaching in less than two months.

The lighted parade will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 3 in downtown Bowie.

Cash prizes for first and second places will be awarded in four categories: Community/non-profit, business, equestrian and decorated vehicle.

A sweepstakes (best of parade) prize also will be awarded. There is no fee to enter the parade.

Deadline for entries is 5 p.m. on Nov. 29. Entry forms are available at the Main Street Bowie Office, 201-A Walnut Street or can be downloaded at www.mainstreetbowie.com.

Call Shannon Skiles in the Main Street office at 872-6246 for details.