FOOTBALL: Nighthawks set 2017 slate

The Wichita Falls Nighthawks, a member of the Indoor Football League, revealed their 2017 season schedule on Monday.

The Nighthawks will open the season on Feb. 18 with a home date against the Iowa Barnstormers.

There are two new teams in the league, and Wichita Falls will play both of them once.

The Nighthawks take on legendary arena football league team – the Arizona Rattlers – on April 1 away. The following week on April 8, Wichita Falls plays host to the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles.

The Rattlers were a longtime member of the Arena Football League.

The complete schedule is as follows:

February

18, Iowa; 25, at Nebraska

March

3, Spokane; 11, at Cedar Rapids; 25, at Sioux Falls

April

1, at Arizona; 8, Salt Lake; 14, Cedar Rapids; 21, at Colorado; 29, Sioux Falls

May

5, Nebraska; 20, Iowa; 27, at Sioux Falls

June

3, at Green Bay; 10, Colorado; 17, at Nebraska; 24, Playoffs

Wichita Falls Nighthawks. (Graphic provided by the team, used with permission)