Forestburg ISD to conduct trustee forum

There will be a Forestburg Independent School District trustee candidate forum at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 in the Forestburg Community Center.

There are 10 candidates running for four open positions. Candidates will be introduced and there will be a question-and-answer session.

Candidates are: Mike Browning, Chad Osteen, Jimmy Raney, Toby Vann, Rick Balthrop, Audimarie Hayes, Shane Wiley, Shelli Martinez, Kristy Tillman and Lacey Rich.

For further information, call FISD office at 964-2323.