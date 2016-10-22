Gold-Burg Independent School District presented its targeted improvement plan to the public and board during its Monday night meeting.
Developing a plan is required following the district receiving an Improvement Required accountability rating for 2016.
The district missed the standard in the student achievement index by four points and two points in closing performance gaps, meeting standing in student progress and post-secondary readiness. Read the full story in the weekend News.
Gold-Burg ISD conducts FIRST hearing and presents TIP
