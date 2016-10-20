HALL OF HONOR: Rhoades third father-son duo in Hall

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

For the third-time ever, Bowie will have a father-son combination in the prestigious Hall of Honor.

Ronald Rhoades, a four-sport athlete at Bowie High School during the 1970s, and his son, Chad, are set for induction.

There will be a reception in the Rhoades’ honor at 5:45 a.m. on Friday in the Bowie High School Commons. There will be refreshments, including homemade pies from Sweet Boys Diner.

The men will be honored and recognized before the District 2-3A-I football game between Bowie and Breckenridge at Jackrabbit Stadium.

“It’s something I never dreamed of when Craig (Stallcup, voting member of the Hall of Honor committee) called me,” Ronald Rhoades said. “I made all-state in football, but I didn’t known if it was good enough for the Hall of Honor.”

Making the occasion more special for Ronald Rhoades is the fact he will be inducted with his son, Chad, who was recently promoted within the Miami Marlins’ organization.

“It’s something I will cherish forever,” Ronald said.

Like his father, Chad Rhoades said his induction was “completely unexpected.”

“I have more appreciation for this since my dad and I are going in side by side,” Chad said, “and acknowledge what he did.” Read more in the Oct. 12 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Chad Rhoades, shown here while pitching for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs several years ago, has become the rehabilitation pitching coach for the Miami Marlins during the upcoming 2017 season. (Courtesy photo by Bowie Hall of Honor)