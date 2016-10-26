HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Excitement abounds for girls

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

The glint in Chuck Hall’s eyes was back.

See, Oct. 19 marked Hall’s return as head girls’ basketball coach – after spending the past few years as an assistant boys’ coach under Doug Boxell.

Boxell even stopped by to watch Hall begin preparations for the 2016-17 season.

“It’s wasn’t really new, but it was exciting for me,” Hall said. “You could see the energy and excitement out there. That was fun.”

Oct. 19 was the first allowable date for girls’ basketball practice from the University Interscholastic League, the state’s governing body for high school sports.

Hall was named head coach during the offseason, which featured an exit from previous head coach Colby Davis-Pastusek to The Colony.

The new coach said the players were tired during Wednesday’s practice, stemming from Monday’s cross country meet. Hall said Thursday’s session was better.

Currently, there are 12 girls out for basketball. However, Hall expects that number to double and, possibly, swell to as many as 30 players.

Megan Brown has transferred from Bellevue to Bowie, giving the Lady Rabbits another post option. Kamryn Cantwell is healthy, and she showed her true form during training.

Bowie girls are getting used to a different practice structure under a new coach, but the transition appears smooth so far.

Tentative scrimmages are set for Nov. 3 at Burleson and Nov. 5, a home date with Krum – which is Hall’s alma mater. Read more in the Oct. 22 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Kamryn Cantwell goes up for two during an Oct. 19 season-opening practice in the auxiliary gymnasium. Cantwell is coming off surgery, but she’s healthy now. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)