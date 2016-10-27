HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bowie could clinch playoff spot

By ERIC VICCARO

The Conference 3A Division I playoffs are at hand should Bowie top Paradise in Friday’s Senior Night game.

Paradise has played better football in 2016 under first-year head coach Ronnie Gage, who returned home to Wise County.

“Ronnie has been very successful everywhere he’s been, and Paradise will be well-coached,” said Bowie head coach Dylan Stark.

Bowie will face a Paradise team that runs the option on offense and a rather unique 4-2-5 defense where one of the defensive backs is disguised as a linebacker.

“When you play an option team, it’s all about assignment football,” Stark said. “We’re going to have to play sound.”

Stark said Bowie must do a better job of protecting the football, which was especially lacking two weeks ago in a home district loss to Breckenridge.

Paradise’s players to watch are freshman quarterback Jace Essig, senior wide receiver Tristan Sims and two strong defensive linemen in Seth Grammer and Jared Richardson, the latter tipping the scales at nearly 260 pounds. Read more, and see complete statistics and district standings, in the Oct. 26 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Gary Mosley rushes with the ball during Friday’s District 4-3A-I game against Brock on the road. Mosley was more of a featured runner this week. The Jackrabbits could clinch a playoff spot on Friday with a victory over Paradise. (Courtesy photo by Jack Milchanowski)