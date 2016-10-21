HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bowie meets No. 1 Brock Friday

It’s official.

Brock week is here, and the Bowie High School football team will play the No. 1 ranked team in Conference 3A, Division I on Oct. 21.

That’s according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine’s ratings.

The Eagles are coming off a 36-6 victory over Paradise.

Malakoff is second, Franklin third, Sunnyvale fourth, La Marque fifth and Grandview seventh.

Newton defeated Garrison 43-6 to remain No. 1 in 3A Division II with East Bernard second, Gunter third, Canadian fourth, Arp fifth, Cisco seventh and Eastland 10th.

Refugio (6-1) trounced Yorktown 55-6 to keep a hold of the top spot in Conference 2A Division I with Mart second. Post is third.

In Conference 2A Division II, defending state champion Bremond remains No. 1 after a 56-22 victory over Frost. Iraan is second, Tenaha third and Albany fourth.

Muenster defeated Lindsay 61-34 in the “Kraut Bowl” to keep fifth. Munday is sixth, Electra seventh, Memphis eighth and Wellington ninth.

Happy blanked Follett 52-0 to remain in front in the Conference 1A Division I poll with idle Jonesboro second. Ira is third, Borden County fourth and Zephyr fifth.

Richland Springs had little trouble with Rockwall Heritage, winning 54-6, to keep its hold on the top spot in 1A Division II.

