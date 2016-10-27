HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Brock still tops in 3A-I

After dispatching of Bowie 45-0 on Friday evening, the Brock High School football team remained No. 1 in the Conference 3A Division I poll.

That’s according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football rankings, which are released every Monday during the season.

Malakoff is second, Franklin third, Sunnyvale fourth and La Marque fifth. Grandview also is ranked among the top-10 in seventh spot.

Brock is 8-0, and the Eagles play at Boyd this week.

In Conference 3A Division II, Newton (8-0) bested Corrigan-Camden 43-8 to keep the No. 1 spot in the poll. East Bernard is second, Gunter third, Canadian fourth with Cisco seventh and Eastland 10th.

In Conference 2A Division I, Refugio (7-1) is No. 1 with Mart second, Post third, Stratford fourth and Shiner fifth.

Bremond (8-0) is No. 1 in the Conference 2A Division II poll after another sound victory, 51-8 over Meridian.

Iraan is second, Tenaha third, Albany fourth, Muenster fifth, Munday sixth, Electra seventh and Wellington ninth among notables in the Conference 2A Division I poll.

In Conference 1A Division I, Happy blanked White Deer 52-0 to keep a hold of the No. 1 spot. Jonesboro is second. Zephyr is fifth.

Richland Springs defeated Rochelle 58-0 on Friday to remain the No. 1 team in Conference 1A Division II. Calvert is second with Milford third, Balmorhea fourth, Strawn fifth and Crowell sixth. Read more in the Oct. 26 Bowie News.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football rankings run in the mid-week Bowie News throughout the season. (Graphic provided by DCTF)