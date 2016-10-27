HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Forestburg to meet Bryson

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

The Forestburg High School football team has performed better in recent weeks, and the Longhorns still have a shot to make the playoffs.

But, by and large, qualifying for the postseason dance card will ultimately be determined by Friday’s game at home versus Bryson.

The Cowboys come into the game with a record of 7-2, outscoring opponents 492-227. Forestburg has played a sandpaper-tough schedule, sitting at 3-5.

Forestburg head coach Wayne Tuckwell knows the job ahead for the Longhorns, stopping Bryson’s formidable trio of Paul Davidson, Ethan Robinson and Brayden Houser.

Robinson has rushed for 881 yards and 14 touchdowns, and Houser 542 yards and six more TD.

Davidson is the leading receiver in the area among six-man players, with 1,018 yards and 21 TD. Read more in the Oct. 26 Bowie News.

Forestburg’s Bear Osteen makes a tackle during a regular-season game against Savoy. (News file photo by Eric Viccaro)