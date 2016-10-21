HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Giveaway sale

By ERIC VICCARO

For whatever reason, the Breckenridge High School football team brings out ugly play from Bowie.

This happens time in and time again, like this past Friday as Bowie had four turnovers – including a fumble that went 60 yards for a return touchdown – as the Jackrabbits lost to the Buckaroos 26-14 in District 4-3A-I action Friday at home.

“We didn’t play a clean game,” Bowie head coach Dylan Stark admitted. “We turned the ball over too much. It wasn’t our night, and we made things tougher on ourselves.”

Breckenridge continues to find a way to beat Bowie, which hasn’t beaten the Buckaroos since the 2010 campaign.

The Jackrabbits (3-4, 1-1) missed a golden opportunity to put themselves in playoff position. Now, the final three games will be a scramble.

And now Bowie is staring at Conference 3A Division I No. 1 Brock on Friday in what’s sure to be a major road test.

The Eagles are coming off a 36-6 victory over Paradise last Friday, and Stark knows this game will be a stern test.

“We’re ready for a challenge,” Stark said. “I think we can play against anybody. We’re going to have to play hard and play physical.”

Brock runs a multiple offense – running everything from the wishbone to the spread – while the Eagles use a special aggressive attacking defense. Read more, and see complete statistics and area football standings, in the Oct. 19 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Brandon Hutto (5) reaches the ball out for a touchdown during Friday’s District 4-3A-I game at Jackrabbit Stadium. Hutto, once again, was the Jackrabbits’ leading rusher as the team amassed 158 yards on the ground. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)