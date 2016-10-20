HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Gold-Burg preps for Newcastle

Newcastle is performing at a high level, and the Bobcats are coming off a convincing District 12-1A-I victory over Bryson.

That win gave Forestburg new life for a possible playoff spot.

“I’ve watched them on film, and they are a talented team,” said Gold-Burg head coach Jay Johnson.

The Bobcats are expected to run a balanced tight offense with some Jaybird formations thrown into the mix. On defense, Newcastle is primarily a 3-2 team.

Mikey Walker is the player to watch, gaining 993 yards on 95 totes this season. Walker has 16 TD on offense and he’s one of the area’s leaders in tackles with 67.

Johnson called Walker a “relentless” player.

Gold-Burg’s Coplin Miller will need to have a big game today as the Bears entertain District 12-1A-I front-runner Newcastle. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)