HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Gold-Burg, Saint Jo renew rivalry

A Montague County rivalry game is set for Friday as Gold-Burg travels to Saint Jo in District 12-1A-I action.

“This is the first time in a few years Gold-Burg is a district opponent,” Saint Jo head coach Chad Tallon said. “Anytime it’s an intercounty game, it’s a little different. They play us in every sport every year. It’s a fun game to be a part of.”

Gold-Burg and Saint Jo are both coming off mercy losses.

Hellman scored both TD in the Bears’ loss to Newcastle, with one scoring catch and one scoring rush. Hellman also was Gold-Burg’s leading tackler with eight stops, including six solos.

Tallon expects Gold-Burg to use a spread offense and use the talents of Hellman and Coplin Miller.

Gold-Burg head coach Jay Johnson said Will Hamilton will return to the line-up this week, but Blake Allen – the Bears’ starting quarterback – won’t be available. Allen will be competing in a national skeet shoot event in San Antonio this weekend.

Coplin Miller added 97 receiving yards against Newcastle, and will be relied upon to help the Bears move the football. Read more in the Oct. 26 Bowie News.

Gold-Burg’s Ethan Hellman cruises past members of Newcastle’s defense during the first quarter of Friday’s District 12-1A-I game at Stoneburg’s Joe Corpening Field. (News photo by Dani Blackburn)