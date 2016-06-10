HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Greyhounds paw Panthers

The Saint Jo High School football team has proven it can move the ball this season.

However, the Panthers haven’t quite been able to cash in and score, and that was a focal point in Friday’s 51-6 loss to Throckmorton.

Preston Lyons caught a 13-yard pass from Blake Anderson for a TD in the first quarter, and that’s all the offense Saint Jo had to show for in the game.

Saint Jo dropped to 1-5 on the season heading into its bye week. That gives the Panthers two weeks to prepare for District 12-1A-I and Montague County rival Forestburg.

“The bye came for us at a good time,” said Saint Jo head coach Chad Tallon, who admits the Panthers have been struggling.

Scoring has certainly been a bone of contention.

“We got a lot of yards, but we can’t get in the end zone,” said Tallon. “We were inside the 15-yard line five times, and we dropped a touchdown. It’s something we work on in practice. We have to be able to finish drives.” Read more, and see updated football standings, in the Oct. 5 Bowie News.

