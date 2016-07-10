HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: ‘Horns stomp Savoy

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

If there was a football team that needed a win on Friday, it would be Forestburg.

The Longhorns used a bottleneck defense spearheaded by Bear Osteen, and J.D. Moore totaled more than 200 all-purpose yards as Forestburg trounced Savoy 53-8.

Stevie Carroll caught a 30-yard pass from J.D. Moore at the 7:07-mark of the opening quarter, and that play sparked the Longhorn offense.

“Stevie has been a heck of a player for us since last year,” Forestburg head coach Wayne Tuckwell said. “He gives everything he has on every play.”

During the game, J.D. Moore rolled an ankle and Carroll was inserted as spread back for a few plays. The Longhorn offense didn’t skip a beat. Carroll also was named Homecoming King before the game.

With so much focus going to Osteen as a wide receiver, that allowed Carroll to make more plays in the passing game. Carroll caught three passes for 72 yards and two TD.

Forestburg needed the win in many ways. This has been an arduous season for Tuckwell, who has been spending plenty of time in Houston tending to family matters. The Longhorns also have played one of the toughest schedules in the entire state.

“It was nice to put everything together, and it was good for the boys to get a win,” Tuckwell said. Read more, and see standings, in the Oct. 5 Bowie News.

Forestburg’s Bear Osteen (right) makes a tackle during Friday’s Homecoming game against Savoy. Osteen finished the game with nine tackles, including six solo stops, as the Longhorns lasooed the Cardinals 53-8. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)