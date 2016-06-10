HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Idle Brock stays No. 1 in 3A-I

The Brock High School football team rested this past week in preparation for its district opener at Ponder on Oct. 7.

Brock (5-0) is No. 1 in the Dave Campbell Texas Football Conference 3A Division I rankings released on Oct. 3.

Malakoff is second, Cameron Yoe third, Franklin fourth and Sunnyvale fifth. Malakoff whipped Groesbeck 62-28 while Franklin lost to Cameron Yoe 42-38.

Newton (5-0) was first in the Conference 3A Division II poll with East Bernard second and Gunter third at 6-0 – fresh off a 36-7 victory over S&S Consolidated of Sadler.

Canadian topped Vernon and stands fifth and then Cisco is in eighth spot.

Happy (5-0) didn’t break a sweat in a forfeit win over Hart while Jonesboro defeated Dallas Lutheran. Both those teams are No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the Conference 1A Division I six-man poll.

Ira is third, Borden City fourth, Zephyr fifth and Gorman sixth to round out the top teams.

In Conference 1A Division II, Richland Springs (5-0) is No. 1 after a 48-0 victory over Sterling City. Calvert was second, Strawn fifth, Crowell sixth, Motley County seventh and Jayton ninth. Read more in the Oct. 5 Bowie News.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine comes out with updated rankings every Monday, and are featured in The Bowie News. (Courtesy graphic)