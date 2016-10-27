HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Nocona rallies to win

By ERIC VICCARO

Nocona overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to defeat City View 36-28 in District 5-3A-II action on Friday at Veterans Field.

Fletcher Six and Charles Evans teamed on a safety in the end zone to help the Indians close with 10 points of City View, 24-14.

Nocona had missed out on a possible touchdown the play before as the Indians were stopped on fourth-and-goal inside the City View 1-yard line.

“We didn’t score the touchdown, but the safety helped us,” Nocona head coach Brad Keck said. “We were able to get the ball back and we scored a touchdown and the two-point conversion. It was a 10-point swing for us in a few, quick minutes.”

Nocona added 22 points in the frame as the script instantly flipped in the Indians’ favor – Jeremy James and Parker Marshall scored on rushing TD to help the team prevail.

Marshall’s second TD provided the game’s final differential.

The Indians improve to 6-2, 2-1 in the district heading into Friday’s Senior Night home finale versus 5-3A-II front-runner Henrietta.

Parker Marshall, Marcus Carter, Tristan Cable, Tyler Hayes and Luis Rico will be honored before the game.

Fittingly at City View, it was Hayes who copped the victory-sealing interception in the final minute.

Nocona’s Tanner Cable scored two rushing touchdowns in the first half for a 12-8 lead. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)