HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Nocona’s Cable wired to score

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

Every week, a different receiver steps up for the Nocona High School football team.

This time around, it was Tristan Cable as he caught four passes for 72 yards – but most importantly scored two touchdowns as Nocona downed Jacksboro 21-12.

It marked the second straight season the Indians defeated the Tigers at Jack Crain Stadium, and Nocona improved to 5-2 overall, 1-1 in District 5-3A-II.

Now the Indians prepare for a City View team that features the fleet afoot Tyrese Smith, who coach Brad Keck calls perhaps “the fastest kid in the district.”

That’s just one of the games on the schedule this week – which also features a pair of six-man contests as Gold-Burg faces District 12-1A-I frontrunner Newcastle and Saint Jo plays at Bryson.

Last week, Nocona had to adjust on the fly defensively as Jacksboro didn’t run its offense like the Tigers typically do.

City View, conventionally, runs a shotgun spread on offense and a 3-4 defense. The Mustangs have Smith and quarterback Tamell Monroe.

“They have some big outside linebackers,” Keck said. “Both are good (Danny Ho and Gerald Palmer). They are athletic and they like to show man coverage.” Read more in the Oct. 19 Bowie News.

Nocona’s Marcus Carter (10) prepares to make a tackle during Friday’s District 4-3A-I game between the Indians and Jacksboro. Carter finished with eight tackles in the 21-12 Nocona victory, and the team improved to 5-2 on the season. (Courtesy photo by William Verdugo)