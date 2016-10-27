HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Paradise at Bowie

Who: Paradise (3-5, 0-3) at Bowie (3-5, 1-2)

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday

Where: Bowie, Jackrabbit Stadium

Ticket Prices: Adults and students are charged $5 across the board.

Why it’s important: Should Bowie top Paradise here, the Jackrabbits will keep the Panthers winless in the district and automatically qualify for the playoffs.

Seniors: Gabe Allen, Erasmo Arellano, Logan Boyd, LB Clement, Jesse Davis, Erik DeLao, Cooper Huffstutler, Rogelio Hurtado, Brandon Hutto, Isaac Landaverde, Lex Love, Gage Posey, Dustin VanWey and Billy Brown.

Bowie’s Gage Posey (9) tries to find running room during Friday’s District 5-3A-I game versus Brock. Posey finished with 43 yards on 11 carries. (Courtesy photo by Jack Milchanowski)