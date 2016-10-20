HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Tough opener for Forestburg

By DANI BLACKBURN

dani@postoakmedia.net

The Forestburg High School football team had a tough start to their district season as they were defeated by Newcastle 62-15 on Friday night.

The Bobcats jumped out of the gate with 20 points in the first quarter, while the Longhorns struggled to put points on the board. The offense stepped up in the second quarter with two touchdowns and four extra points.

“As far as offense goes, we were able to move the ball,” said Forestburg Head Coach Wayne Tuckwell. “We were missing one of our best players (JD Moore) which hurt us quite a bit, but we did okay.”

However, the defense struggled to slow down the Bobcats in the second as they put up 28 points compared to Forestburg’s 15. The fate of the game seemed sealed with a Newcastle touchdown just seconds left before the half.

This week, the Longhorns will face rival Saint Jo, only 12 miles down the road. The game, originally scheduled for Friday, has been moved to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night. Read more in the Oct. 12 Bowie News.

Forestburg’s Zach Bradley looks for room to run during Friday’s District 12-1A-I football game at Longhorn Stadium versus Newcastle. The Bobcats won 62-15. (News photo by Dani Blackburn)