HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Welcome to district, boys

Bowie and Nocona High School football had built-in bye weeks this past week, meanwhile Gold-Burg was given a break by forfeit.

That’s what happened as the Jackrabbits and Indians rested and Gold-Burg was given a 2-0 victory over King’s Academy after the private school in Tyler forfeited what was going to be the Bears’ Homecoming game.

Now, all three will play district openers this Friday.

Bowie is set to play in Boyd, a place the Jackrabbits haven’t won in about a decade. Nocona has its homecoming game versus bitter rival Holliday. Gold-Burg has the unenviable task of playing tough Bryson.

Bowie at Boyd

Bowie head coach Dylan Stark said it doesn’t matter that Boyd has yet to win a game this season, and the Yellowjackets have been outscored 179-61.

"Everyone in the district is 0-0," Stark said. "It's going to be a tough test. We've had some tough times down there."

Bowie’s Dillon Swaim (27) attempts to tackle Jacksboro Payton Laake during a Sept. 23 game at Jackrabbit Stadium. Bowie returns to action this Friday after being idle a week ago. (News file photo by Eric Viccaro)