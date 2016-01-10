HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: A poor reception

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

The Bowie High School volleyball team had everything going its way heading into Tuesday’s District 3A-8 match against Henrietta.

The Lady Rabbits were the clear second-place team in the district.

However, an energetic Henrietta group reeled Bowie back to the pack as the Lady Cats downed the Lady Rabbits by scores of 25-18, 25-18, 19-25, 15-25, 15-11.

Bowie stood at 19-12, 4-2 in 3A-8 heading into Friday’s all-important Montague County showdown at Nocona, also smarting from a four-set loss to Paradise on the same night.

“Our passes were horrible (in Game One),” Bowie head coach Jeanie Stark said. “We were playing out of system and we made errors. We weren’t ready.”

The Lady Rabbits’ serve reception left much to be desired in the first couple of sets as Henrietta held the advantage.

Compounding matters worse for Bowie was Taylor Thompson’s injury. Thompson’s ankle buckled during the second set.

Hope Howard was inserted in the lineup in Thompson’s place along the front row, and Lauren Gill during times when Taylor would have been in the back. Both Gill and Howard contributed a pair of passes.

Thompson later returned and played in third, fourth and fifth sets – and the Lady Rabbits seemingly rallied around her – however, the rally came up short. Read more in the Oct. 1 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Hope Howard (21) was given extended time in Tuesday’s District 3A-8 match versus Henrietta because Taylor Thompson (12) was injured. Bowie lost in five sets. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)