HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Bowie cruises over Paradise

The Paradise High School volleyball team played a little better as the District 3A-8 match went along on Saturday.

However, that didn’t keep Bowie from sweeping the Lady Panthers in three games by scores of 25-12, 25-15, 25-19.

Bowie was fueled by a 20-kill performance from Addy Cook as the Lady Rabbits recorded a .279 overall hitting percentage.

Even though the victory was not without its flaws, this was yet another efficient performance from Bowie – who improved to 23-13 overall and 8-3 in the district.

“I thought we played the first set Saturday as well as any set this season,” Bowie head coach Jeanie Stark said. “We continued well into the second set, but the third set we dropped off in intensity.”

Still, as Stark noted, the Lady Rabbits were able to finish off the set.

Paradise, even though an under .500 team, still plays strong defense – and that turned the third set into long rally after long rally.

“We became a little fatigued in the third set, which could have become a factor as to why we dropped off some,” Stark said.

Bowie has produced a dramatic uptick in serving this season thanks to the likes of Taylor Thompson, Mackenzie Tole, Karlyn Dean, Carcyn Robertson and Cook.

The Lady Rabbits hopped around for 12 ace serves in the match, with Thompson having five of them and Tole four. Bowie served at a 94.6 percent clip with Dean, Robertson and Henslee Ogle all spotless.

Bowie’s Aslyn Davis (9) and Addy Cook put up a combination block during Saturday’s District 3A-8 match between the Lady Rabbits and Paradise. Bowie knocked off Paradise in three games, and now stand 8-3 in 3A-8. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)