HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Bowie likes the brooms

By ERIC VICCARO

The Bowie High School volleyball team was swept by Holliday during the 2015 season.

That certainly wasn’t the case this year as the Lady Rabbit swept Holliday by scores of 25-23, 25-15, 25-23 on Tuesday in District 3A-8 action.

With the victory Bowie moved into prime position for a playoff berth, sitting third behind Henrietta with a mark 22-13 overall, 7-3 in 3A-8.

“I felt the girls were ready mentally for the match,” Bowie head coach Jeanie Stark said.

Stark noted the girls had a crisp practice on Monday, and that translated to a strong performance the evening after.

“We got behind a couple of times, but we didn’t panic,” Stark said. “To be 7-3 is huge, we will probably be second or third in the district. It’s a confidence builder for us.”

Bowie returns home for a match today against Paradise, with junior varsity white at noon followed by JV Maroon and finally varsity.

Stark said the Lady Rabbits have become a better team in recent days because running a 6-2 offense has helped give them options.

Taylor Thompson returned to the lineup, and she teamed up with Addy Cook in the setter role. Read more in the Oct. 15 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Taylor Thompson (12) returned to the lineup on Tuesday evening to help the Lady Rabbits sweep Holliday in three sets. Thompson finished with 15 assists. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)