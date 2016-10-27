HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Bowie moves closer to second

By DANI BLACKBURN

The Bowie High School volleyball team traveled to Henrietta on Saturday, prepared to show who deserved second place as the two teams sat tied in the district race.

That’s exactly what the Lady Rabbits did, sweeping the Lady Bearcats in three sets by scores of 25-14, 25-19 and 26-24.

The teams were tied after Bowie lost to Henrietta in five sets the first time the teams faced off, but Bowie was prepared to take back what was theirs.

“The first play here was a good match, it went to five sets but this time we were ready to take care of business,” said Head Coach Jeanie Stark. “Each game we have won has built up our confidence along the way, and we were mentally prepared to take care of business and do the job. The team was determined to win.”

Leading that determination on offense was Addy Cook, with 16 kills for the game. Cook also added 14 assists, two blocks, six digs and two ace serves.

Taylor Thompson set up the offense with 19 set assists and contributed 12 digs, one kill and one ace.

Henslee Ogle scooped up 16 digs on defense, followed by Mackenzie Tole with nine and Carcyn Robertson with eight. Tole also had four kills and one block, while Robertson had two set assists and two kills. Read more in the Oct. 26 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Addy Cook (10), who has moved from just outside hitter to a setter spot in the Lady Rabbits’ 6-2 offense, worked well with teammate Aslyn Davis (9) during Saturday’s pivotal District 3A-8 match at Henrietta. The Lady Rabbits took care of the Lady ‘Cats in three games. (News photos by Dani Blackburn)