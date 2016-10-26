HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Bowie wins, but looks ahead

By ERIC VICCARO

Bowie High School volleyball coach Jeanie Stark said possibly the Lady Rabbits’ flat performance versus Jacksboro was simply a case of looking ahead.

See, today, Bowie takes on Henrietta and the Lady Rabbits and Lady Bearcats are vying for second place in District 3A-8.

Finishing second in the district is of paramount importance because it helps with overall playoff positioning.

“I don’t think we played that well,” Stark said. “We were a little flat. We had some moments that were good.”

In the end on Tuesday, Bowie swept Jacksboro by scores of 25-20, 25-14, 25-15, and improved to 24-13 and 9-3 in 3A-8. However, the Lady Rabbits need to play more crisply today.

Stark complimented Jacksboro on playing Bowie tougher during the second round of the district rotation. Read more, and see district standings, in the Oct. 22 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Carcyn Robertson (above) and Mackenzie Tole (below) both attempt to receive a serve during Tuesday’s District 3A-8 volleyball match versus Jacksboro.