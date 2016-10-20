HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: F’burg, Saint Jo prevail

The Prairie Valley High School volleyball team experienced a three-set loss at the hands of Forestburg on Tuesday night.

The Lady Longhorns defeated Prairie Valley by scores of 25-22, 25-18 and 25-8.

Hope Phipps paced the Forestburg offense with 11 kills, seven assists and six aces. She also added six digs. Haley Nolan followed with nine kills, five assists, three aces and five digs.

Alexia Britain set up the offense with seven assists.

During the match against Forestburg, Kendra Woods led the defense with nine digs.

Her teammates Brooklynn Messer, Lexi Roof and Kincaid Johnson all provided six each. Messer also contributed five assists and the two ace serves of the night.

Saint Jo 3, Gold-Burg 0

The Saint Jo High School volleyball team topped Gold-Burg on Tuesday night with a three-set win by scores of 25-19, 25-11, 25-16.

Alyssa Hennesey paced the Lady Panther offense with eight kills, while Charity Brawner provided the team with six kills, two aces and six assists.

The Lady Bears put up a strong defense against Saint Jo, including Christina Arevalo with a season high of 28 digs. Shelby Horton contributed 12, Hannah Franklin had 11 and Megan Metz had 10.

District 3A-10

Nocona 3, Jacksboro 0

The Nocona Lady Indians broke their steak of losses as they garnered a win against Jacksboro 21-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-15.

Forestburg’s Hope Phipps sends the ball over the net during Tuesday’s District 2A-10 match versus Prairie Valley. The Lady Horns won in three sets. (News photo by Kayla Jean Woods)