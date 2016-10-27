HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Forestburg downs county rival Saint Jo in 3

The two District 2A-10 teams from Montague County that are headed to the playoffs faced off on Friday night.

Forestburg came out the victor, sweeping the Saint Jo High School volleyball team by scores of 25-18, 25-17 and 25-22.

The win brings the Lady Longhorns record to 24-10 and 9-4 for the season, as the team faced Tioga on Tuesday night for their last district game. Alexia Britain paced the Lady Longhorn offense with eight kills and four blocks and led the defense with 10 digs.

Hope Phipps put down nine kills, with three blocks, six digs, four assists and six ace serves. Brianna Raab scooped up nine digs, while Haley Nolan set up the offense with six assists.

Nolan also contributed eight ace serves, one dig, one block and four kills.

For Saint Jo, the loss brought their record to 13-25, 5-8. The Lady Panthers played district leader Lindsay on Tuesday night for their last regular game of the season.

Alyssa Hennessey paced the Lady Panther offense with two kills, while Bailey Melton and Charity Brawner added one each. Brawner also contributed three assists, while Delaney Hall had one.

At Prairie Valley

Tioga 3,

Prairie Valley 0

Tioga swept the Prairie Valley High School volleyball team on Friday night, but not before the Lady Bulldogs put up a fight.

Tioga defeated the home team by scores of 25-21, 25-19 and 25-17, with Prairie Valley managing to put up more than 20 points in the first set.

At Valley View

Valley View 3,

Gold-Burg 0

Valley View topped the Gold-Burg Lady Bears on Friday night by scores of 25-16, 25-11 and 25-18.

Forestburg’s Hope Phipps had nine kills, three blocks, six digs, four assists and six ace serves in a three-game victory over Saint Jo on “Senior Night.” (News photo by Eric Viccaro)