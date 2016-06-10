HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Gold-Burg tops Prairie Valley

The Gold-Burg volleyball team swept Prairie Valley on Friday as the Lady Bears kept their slim playoff hopes alive.

Gold-Burg won by scores of 25-15, 25-8, 25-15.

Shelby Horton dished off 12 assists, had four kills, five digs and two solo ace blocks.

Ashley Rainey and Horton were Gold-Burg’s top servers. Horton, at one point served 19 straight points.

Hannah Franklin played a strong all-around match with 11 digs, six kills, three ace blocks and two ace serves.

Christina Arevalo was the top defensive player with 15 digs. Read more, and see district standings, in the Oct. 5 Bowie News.

Gold-Burg’s Christina Arevalo bumps the ball during Friday’s District 2A-10 match at Stoneburg. The Lady Bears swept Prairie Valley in three sets for the win. (News photo by Kayla Jean Woods)