HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Lady ’Horns bounce back

Forestburg High School volleyball was flat in a recent loss to Tioga.

Unfortunately, Gold-Burg bore the brunt of a refocused group of Lady Horns, who swept the Lady Bears by scores of 25-11, 25-13, 25-12 in District 2A-10 action Tuesday.

“The girls took it upon themselves to get back on track for this second half of district,” said Forestburg head coach Cori Hayes.

“They didn’t allow themselves to slow their pace of play,” Hayes added, “all the while working on the small things we have been talking about in practice.”

Forestburg improved to 20-9, 6-2 in 2A-10. Gold-Burg stands at 4-20, 1-7.

Gold-Burg head coach Cheryl Cromleigh knew Forestburg would be tough to beat, especially after the Lady Horns were swept by Tioga.

“We had a hard time covering all their tips,” Cromleigh said. “They have a lot of experience. We also didn’t pass well, and we couldn’t set up our offense.”

Making matters worse for Gold-Burg is its playoff chances took a major hit when Saint Jo swept Collinsville on Tuesday. That put the Lady Bears two games back of the Lady Panthers with six games left in the regular season.

Forestburg played Valley View on Friday in a match-up of two elite teams in 2A-10.

Lacy Huddleston and Alexia Britain paced Forestburg behind the service line with six aces apiece while Hope Phipps and Joscelyn Riddles had three apiece. Haley Nolan, Brianna Raab and Cayla Smelser also served up aces.

Haley Noland sends the ball over the net during Tuesday’s District 2A-10 match at Forestburg. The Lady Horns topped Gold-Burg in three sets. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)