HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Lady Rabbits back on track

The Bowie High School volleyball team knocked off the City View Lady Mustangs in their last game before facing Boyd, the undefeated district leader.

The Lady Rabbits defeated the visiting team by scores of 25-8, 25-19 and 25-16.

“I felt like we started fast in the first set- only allowing City View to score eight- then in the second and third set we seemed to lose some intensity and we allowed them to score 19 and 16,” said Head Coach Jeanie Stark. “It was a win and that’s the most important result.”

Overall, Bowie recorded a 95.9 serving percentage with seven aces, a skill that has improved throughout the season and should prove an advantage to the Lady Rabbits as they attempted to become the first team to beat Boyd last night.

“Ours serving has strengthened the past few weeks, 10 aces versus Nocona and seven verses City View. There’s only been one district match that we

haven't served 95 percent or better as a team. Also, we are blocking better," said Stark.

Bowie’s Aslyn Davis (9) hits the ball while Landra Parr looks on during Tuesday’s District 3A-8 match on Tuesday. The Lady Rabbits swept City View, and improved to 21-12. (News photo by Dani Blackburn)